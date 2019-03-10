Shafie: Amendment to Article 1(2) of Federal Constitution vital for Sabah

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 26, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BELUD, March 10 — The amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution scheduled to be tabled at the next Parliament session is vital for Sabah’s struggle to restore its rights and the rights of the people as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the amendment involved the restoration of the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners to the peninsula with equal rights in the Federation of Malaysia.

“The Sabah government will ensure that the rights stated in the MA63 will be restored. For Sabah, the MA63 needs a change and should be standardised with the state’s development need,” he said at the Chief Minister’s meet-and-greet programme with the Tempasuk community here today.

Also present were his deputy Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and Tempasuk assemblyman Datuk Musbah Jamli.

Mohd Shafie said the Sabah government led by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) was aware of the people’s demands for changes and development, especially those in the rural areas.

As such, he said the state government had decided, among others, to stop timber export in a bid to empower the local timber industry and create more jobs for the locals.

Efforts to lure foreign investment had also been intensified, with the latest involving cooperation with Petronas to lure Chinese investors to invest in the oil and gas industry in Sabah involving an investment of RM1 billion, he said.

He said the state government would also bring in 10 investors to set up furniture factories in Sandakan.

In another development, Mohd Shafie, who is also Warisan president, said the party’s decision to accept former UMNO and other opposition party leaders as Warisan members would only involve those who have truly fought for the people.

“We are very selective in taking in new members because we want to ensure that only those who will fight for the people will be accepted, not those who are eyeing for posts or projects.

“This is in line with the people’s aspiration for changes when they voted for Warisan in the last general election,” he added.

Musbah is among six former Umno assemblymen to have joined Warisan besides Datuk Abdul Muis Picho (Sebatik), Datuk Hamisah Samat (Tanjong Batu), Jamawi Jaafar (Kemabong), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Sukau) and Datuk Osman Jamal (Balung).

Last week, Tandek assemblywoman Datuk Anita Baranting, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) women chief also joined Warisan. — Bernama