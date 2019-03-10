MOH assures no non-halal elements in vaccines

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye speaks during an interview with Malay Mail January 31, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 10 — The Ministry of Health has assured the vaccines used in the country do not have any non-halal elements.

Its Deputy Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said every vaccine produced went through thorough study by qualified physicians that proved effective to the recipients, especially children.

“Although the construction of the first halal vaccine plant will be built, it does not mean that the vaccines used all this while are not halal.

“We also welcome whoever wants to set up manufacturing facilities for vaccines or medical products,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the national-level Medical Assistant Day 2019 at the Health Ministry Training Institute Sultan Azlan Shah here today.

Dr Lee was asked to comment on allegations that the construction of the first halal vaccine plant in the country meant the vaccines used all this while were not halal under Islamic law.

On March 3, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said the first halal vaccine factory in the country would be built in Negeri Sembilan soon to make Malaysia one of the world’s major vaccine producers.

Dr Lee said the construction of the plant was the best move that the government could take to enhance the parents’ confidence in the vaccines produced and given to their children.

Earlier, Dr Lee in his opening speech said, in order to ensure to provide the best healthcare to the people and at the same time the well-being of the healthcare workers was not neglected, the government has taken various initiatives to balance both aspects.

He said among the initiatives implemented this year include the contractual appointments of 3,135 graduates from the Ministry of Health Training Institute, including 1,292 medical assistants who completed training in 2017. — Bernama