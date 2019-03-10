MCMC denies nationwide closure of internet centres

Currently, 870 internet centres are operational nationwide under the Universal Service Provision (USP) Programme. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) yesterday denied claims by Nusuara Technologies Sdn Bhd that internet centres across the country will be closed down.

The Commission in a statement yesterday said the allegation made by the major operator of Celcom’s internet centres was a careless move.

“MCMC has no intention of closing down the internet centres and the allegation is totally untrue,” it said.

According to the statement both parties have been asked to give MCMC further justification and explanation on the matter.

Currently, 870 internet centres are operational nationwide under the Universal Service Provision (USP) Programme which is one of MCMC initiatives to provide access to basic telephony and internet services throughout the country.

Apart from high-speed broadband internet services, ICT courses, training and e-commerce opportunities provided under the programme have enhanced the skills of local communities and strengthened local economies, according to the statement. — Bernama