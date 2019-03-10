Late Dayak statesman Lusoi buried in Sri Aman church

Daughters of the late Cobbold John Lusoi, Angela holds his portrait, while sister Grace holds a cross, after his funeral service at St Maria Church Abok in Sri Aman March 10, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 10 — Hundreds of relatives and friends attended the funeral service of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) president Cobbold John Lusoi at St Maria Church Abok in Sri Aman Division today.

After the funeral service conducted by Father Francis, the late Lusoi was buried at the church’s cemetery.

Lusoi, who was also a native customary rights land activist, died last Thursday morning at his house in Kuala Lumpur of a heart attack.

He is survived by wife Puyang Laing and daughters Andriana Adia, Angela and Grace Ida.

He had sought treatment at the National Heart Institute for his heart problem.

Lusoi, 57, was admitted to the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan early this year and after his discharge, he frequently had follow-up for his treatment.

As a politician, he had stood six times as a candidate in the parliamentary and state elections, the last being in last year’s general election in Sri Aman.

He was elected PBDS Baru president in July 2016, replacing lawyer Louis Jarau.

PBDS Baru information chief Bobby William described Lusoi, who was from Kampung Sungai Pinang in Simunjan, as a leader who always struggled for the rights of the Dayaks, especially over encroachment of NCR land by oil palm companies and the state government.