Asyraf Wajdi forced to apologise after calling Deputy Speaker ‘Chin Peng’s nephew’

Umno Youth Chief, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks during a joint press conference between Umno Youth Chief and PAS Youth Chief in Semenyih February 10,2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has apologised today for accusing Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming of being a nephew of the late Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng.

The accusation came after Nga claimed that the alliance between Umno and PAS will turn Malaysia akin to Afghanistan that is ruled by Sunni fundamentalist group Taliban, in a speech on Friday.

“Ok I apologise for calling YB a relative of Chin Peng,” Asyraf posted on Twitter, referring to Nga.

“But YB must also apologise for saying Malaysia will turn into Afghanistan if Umno and Pas rule.”

Nga had accused Asyraf of slandering him, and gave him 24 hours to apologise before presumably taking on legal action.

“This proves that Umno is obsessed with slander. This party has lost its morals and has not even a bit of shame,” said the Perak DAP chief.

Malaysia was locked in a decades-long battle with communist insurgents for years after Independence in 1957.

The fight with the communists officially ended in 1989 with the signing of the Hatyai Peace Accord, but the DAP has been repeatedly linked to the now-defunct Malayan Communist Party and its former secretary-general Chin Peng.