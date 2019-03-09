Terengganu dengue cases jump 600pc in first two months

The Terengganu Health Department has recorded 204 dengue fever cases from January to March 2 this year, a 628.6 per cent rise compared to just 28 cases during the same period last year. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 9 — The Terengganu Health Department has recorded 204 dengue fever cases from January to March 2 this year, a 628.6 per cent rise compared to just 28 cases during the same period last year.

State Health director Dr Mohd Jusoh said Kuala Terengganu district led with 114 cases, the highest among districts in the state, followed by Kuala Nerus (27 cases), Dungun (21 cases), Marang (19 cases), Besut (12 cases), Kemaman (five cases) and three cases each in Hulu Terengganu and Setiu.

“Up to March 2, there were seven episodes of outbreaks in Terengganu, three in Kuala Terengganu, two in Kuala Nerus and Marang while other districts are still free of dengue episodes. All outbreaks have ended and the situation is under control.

“Sixty three gotong-royong sessions were carried throughout the state in the effort to prevent dengue fever and today we have a major gotong-royong in Dungun,” he said in a statement today.

A total of 32,582 premises were inspected and from the number, 514 premises were found positive for Aedes mosquito breeding while 240 premises were compounded under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975. — Bernama