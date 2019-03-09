Sarawak CM, deputy fulfil late Adenan’s wish on land issues

Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg says hr and his deputy have fulfilled Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s final wish by amending the land code and introducing the territorial domain. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 9 ― Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg said he and his deputy, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, have fulfilled the wish of the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who wanted the Pemakai Menua and Pulau Galau land issues to be resolved.

According to Abang Johari, the former chief minister expressed the wish to him and Uggah from his hospital bed, a day before he died.

“It was on January 10, 2017, that he told both of us from his hospital bed to settle the Pemakai Menua and Pulau Galau land issues, and on 11 January, 2017, he passed away. We never thought that he will go that soon.

“We are both happy that we have fulfilled his final wish by amending the land code and introducing the territorial domain,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) 63rd anniversary dinner here last night.

He quashed allegations that the state government was trying to seize the people's land by amending the land code and introducing Section 6 in the land code.

“The government never has the intention to take away people's land,” he added, and explained that Section 6 was introduced for the purpose of surveying the communal land, which would then be issued land titles under Section 18 of the land code.

On another note, Abang Johari said religious tolerance in Sarawak was at its best level, adding that Sarawak had a unique culture and the unity among its various races ought to be preserved.

“In Sarawak, we have a very special understanding among all races. When we built new mosque the non- Muslims said it is beautiful and when we built churches the non-Christians also said it is beautiful.

“We never have any quarrel about religion here in Sarawak...and that is what made us so special,” he said.

Meanwhile, SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan, in his speech at the function, stressed the need for the association to be apolitical, but to work along with the government.

Also present were Uggah and Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian. ― Bernama