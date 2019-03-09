Sabah govt appreciates efforts in elevating indigenous languages

Sabah State Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the state government has always appreciated efforts in elevating the status of native languages through writing and publishing of books. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 9 — The Sabah government has always appreciated efforts in elevating the status of native languages through writing and publishing of books, said State Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said apart from upholding indigenous languages it was important for the people to empower themselves by mastering the international languages and national language.

“I have consistently supported efforts made by the various quarters, especially lecturers, teachers and students in empowering the Kadazandusun language which has become one of the subjects in the national education system.

“Congratulations and thank you to Kadazandusun language lecturer at the Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) Perak, Dr Rosliah Kiting for successfully compiling 57 Kadazandusun ethnic stories from all over Sabah and publishing them,” he said in a statement here today.

The Kadamaian state assemblyman who is also UPKO vice-president said that RM10,000 was allocated last year for costs of publishing the book.

He also expressed support for several other programmes which will be organised by the UPSI Kadazandusun Language Programme students including the International Seminar on Borneo Literature and Culture and the Harvest Festival celebration this year.

“It is my responsibility to promote the importance of indigenous languages at school and university levels,” he added. — Bernama