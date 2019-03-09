Guan Eng’s press secretary lodges police report over fake news

Lim Guan Eng’s press secretary Lutfi Hakim has lodged a police report over the dissemination of fake messages and news relating to the Finance Minister on social media. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Lim Guan Eng’s press secretary Lutfi Hakim has lodged a police report over the dissemination of fake messages and news relating to the Finance Minister on social media.

Lutfi in a statement today said that many of these messages appeared in the form of a news headline.

“The fake news messages appeared in news format such as using Astro Awani’s logo and falsely claiming that Lim had said Agong has no right to deny the Attorney General’s nomination.

“In another message using Malaysiakini’s logo, the culprits falsely alleged that the Finance Minister had said that the Malays should not beg too much from the government, among others,” he said.

Lutfi said Lim has never once issued such statements and that the messages spread via WhatsApp are false and are aimed at defaming him.

He said the messages were spread with the evil intention to incite racial sentiments, anger, unhappiness and hatred towards Lim.

“The police report was filed on Thursday at the Dang Wangi police station. Such false information often takes the form of news snippets from prominent local portals to confuse the public.

“Therefore it is important to check all the information received, be it on social messaging apps such as WhatsApp, social media, or other channels, with professional sources including websites and the official social media of the Finance Ministry,” he said.