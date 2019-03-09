Draft of M40 special initiative to be completed in May, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry was now in the process of studying on how to help the group by providing affordable homes based on income. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

CYBERJAYA, March 9 ― The draft special initiative plan by the Housing and Local Government Ministry to assist the 40 per cent medium income group (M40) to own a house is expected to be completed this May.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry was now in the process of studying on how to help the group by providing affordable homes based on income.

She said the drafting process was being carried out in collaboration with several relevant agencies.

“M40 is the extension of the B40 programme, the M40 is divided into two categories, the top and bottom categories.

“The top category is families with a household income of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 while the bottom category between RM3,000 and RM5,000,” she told reporters after closing the #KitaSemuaMaryam global campaign here today. ― Bernama