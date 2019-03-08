Two Pahang PAS leaders give statements to MACC on RM90m funds

PAS Central Information chief Nasarudin Hassan Tantawi was one of the leaders who gave his statement today. — Malay Mail pic

KUANTAN, March 8 — Two Pahang PAS leaders were present at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Complex here today, believed to be in connection with investigations over the claim that PAS received RM90 million in funds from Umno.

Pahang PAS Dewan Ulama chief Mokhtar Senik was seen arriving at the complex at 9.50am, while PAS Central Information chief Nasarudin Hassan Tantawi arrived at 10.25am.

Both were seen coming out of the office about two and a half hours later.

Mokhtar, who was met by reporters confirmed he was called to assist in the investigations into the alleged receipt of the funds as well as charges of possessing luxury vehicles.

“I have cooperated with MACC officers and they have recorded my statement, but no documents were requested.

“I have also answered all the questions regarding the declaration of vehicle ownership, whereby I have only one car, that is a Toyota Fortuner, and all other relevant questions to assist in the investigation,” he said.

Mokhtar said the MACC also asked about the receipt of the funds as alleged, but he said he did not have any information regarding the allegations.

“I have explained that (the claim of receiving the funds from Umno) is a form of slander, and merely an accusation against PAS.

“For me, those who have made the allegations, they should provide evidence and make a formal complaint because if it is only an allegation made through the media to form a (negative) political perception (against PAS), I think this is an irresponsible act,” he said.

So far, the MACC has called on several individuals regarding the case, including Bachok MP Nik Muhammad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, former PAS deputy president, Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa, and Amanah vice-president Datuk Husam Musa.

Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown in her article on August 6, 2016 claimed that several top leaders from PAS may have received funds amounting to RM90 million to induce the party to work with Umno and Barisan Nasional.

The issue resurfaced after PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang agreed to an out-of-court settlement by withdrawing his claims on damages against Rewcastle Brown over the article on February 1.

On February 24, MACC chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull was reported to have said the graft-busting agency had not detected any records showing the money had entered PAS’ bank accounts. — Bernama