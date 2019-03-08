Three-day reprieve for evicted Taman Manggis protesters

Penang State Exco Dr Afif Bahardin (centre) speaks to evicted Taman Manggis tenants who were staging a protest at Komtar in Penang March 8, 2019. — Picture by Steven Ooi KE

GEORGE TOWN, March 8 — The eight Taman Manggis tenants camped out in Komtar since their eviction on Wednesday have been given a three-day reprieve, said state exco Dr Afif Bahardin.

He said he met with the group earlier today and later told them that they could return to their units at the people’s housing project (PPR) just 500m from Komtar today, where they may remain to pack until Sunday.

They had been locked out of their units after refusing their eviction notices.

“They will need to vacate the units after that, this is to allow them to pack and move,” he told reporters at Komtar after informing the group there.

He said this was decided after he met with state housing and local government exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The group were part of 22 tenants evicted from the Taman Manggis PPR flat after they were found to be ineligible.

The state housing committee took action to evict the tenants on Wednesday by sealing the units.

Jagdeep previously said the evictions were enforced on those found ineligible for the PPR units meant for the hardcore poor earning less than RM1,500 per household per month.

Those found to own properties, have foreign spouses and owed large sums of rental arrears without taking steps to pay are also disqualified.

He said the state will consider appeals by the tenants if they are genuine cases who still meet the PPR eligibility requirements.

When contacted, Jagdeep said he will announce the next course of action and the list of potential tenants waiting for the PPR units in a press conference tomorrow.