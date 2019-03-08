Penang CM: Groups using Taman Manggis eviction to cause racial tension

Protesters gather at the Komtar building during a demonstration against the eviction from their Taman Manggis PPR homes in George Town March 6, 2019. — Picture by Steven Ooi KE

GEORGE TOWN, March 8 ― Unnamed sections are using the eviction of ineligible tenants from Taman Manggis to accuse the state government of racial discrimination, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow asserted today.

He said the tactics were similar to attacks from 10 years ago.

“This is not a racial issue; this is an administrative action in accordance with laws and regulations on PPR housing,” he told reporters after distributing flowers to women in conjunction with World Women’s Day this morning.

Taman Manggis is a people’s housing project (PPR) allocated for the hardcore poor, with a rental of RM124 per month.

Chow said the state will look to improve any weaknesses found in the current eviction process if these are detected.

He said the state had to act to ensure that PPR units are only taken up by eligible tenants as the Auditor-General (A-G) has questioned the state on its management of the PPR units.

“The A-G questioned the state why we did not adhere to the requirements fixed for PPR units,” he said, adding the A-G had noted that ineligible tenants were occupying some units when qualified renters were still on a waiting list.

“Out of the 22 tenants who were evicted, we managed to take back seven units as they understood our actions and agreed to vacate the units,” he said.

He hoped those refusing to vacate will understand that the evictions were lawful and alternative accommodations have been prepared.

Chow reiterated that the state was under observation for compliance.

The tenants were evicted on Wednesday morning but eight families have refused to vacate.

After they were locked out by state housing committee officers, the families had camped out on the ground floor of Komtar to demand they be allowed to continue renting the PPR units.

They have been offered other places to rent but insist on remaining in Taman Manggis, which is located about 500m from Komtar.