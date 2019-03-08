Pakatan de facto leader Anwar disputes reaction to Semenyih loss

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during Pakatan Harapan’s Ceramah Perdana in Tanah Rata January 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim disputed today the “knee-jerk” reaction to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) loss in the Semenyih by-election, saying public concerns, including Malays, have actually not changed much.

Anwar, who described himself as PH de facto leader in his statement, said the federal government could counter Umno’s and PAS’ newly-formed official alliance through effective communications of its welfare programmes.

“I repeat that what is needed is a strong and united Pakatan Harapan, a leadership that is sensitive to the sufferings of the people, and an economic plan that guarantees comfort for all regardless of race and religion,” Anwar said today.

“The county’s top priority is to stimulate economic growth. Therefore, any effort to breach joint trust or understanding about policies and leadership will be strongly rejected.

“Keadilan sticks to Pakatan Harapan’s stand to support Tun M’s leadership as prime minister and a peaceful transition process, like what was agreed upon,” he added, referring to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The ruling PH lost the Semenyih state race to Barisan Nasional (BN), the first time a seat switched hands since the 14th general election.