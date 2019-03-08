No more political appointees in Kelantan State Action Council, says Azmin

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali chairs a Kelantan State Action Council meeting in Kota Baru March 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, March 8 — There are now no more political appointees in the Kelantan State Action Council (MTNg) says Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said it was the directive of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to change the membership structure of the MTNg to involve officials from the state and federal governments.

“Yes, there are now no longer any political appointments in MTNg and for the first time, the structure of the council was revamped, involving state and federal officials,” he said after a feast at the Mukim Melor Mosque here today.

His deputy Radzi Md Jidin was also present at the event which was held after the Friday prayers.

Mohamed Azmin is currently on a three-day visit to Kelantan which ends today. He chaired the first MTNg Kelantan meeting yesterday.

Commenting further, he said the Prime Minister was of the view that if government officials were not involved in the council, it was feared that any programmes, especially involving development issues, would face problems.

“That’s why the involvement of government officials is very important for us to see that all the plans made will be effective and reaches the grassroots level,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin hoped that package 2A of the Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Highway connecting Kadok-Ketereh can be used temporarily during the Aidilfitri celebration to reduce traffic congestion.

“However, it is up to the contractor, because we do not want the process to be rushed, compromising on the quality of work,” he said.

He said the Public Works Department would monitor the implementation of the highway project to ensure that it was completed on schedule and fit for use by the public.

Commenting on his meeting with Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at the latter’s office yesterday, Mohamed Azmin said he was satisfied, and that it showed the importance of cooperation between the state and federal governments. — Bernama