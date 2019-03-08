MCA to decide next steps on March 17 after BN remains intact

Chew said the Chinese party’s BN allies Umno and MIC did not support MCA’s proposal for the coalition’s dissolution. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — MCA will decide on its next course of action after it failed to dissolve Barisan Nasional (BN), the party said today.

MCA secretary-general Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun said the Chinese party’s BN allies Umno and MIC did not support MCA’s proposal for the coalition’s dissolution.

“As MCA was not able to push through the MCA resolution as adopted on December 2, 2018, this matter must be reported to the MCA central committee which will convene a meeting on March 17, 2019 to deliberate on what our next course of action should be,” Chew said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, we would like inform that during the meeting, MCA and MIC had made clear our stand that the appointment of Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz as BN secretary-general was illegal and not recognised by both our parties.

“Since Datuk Seri Nazri’s appointment was not approved in the BN supreme council meeting, the post of BN secretary-general will still be held by Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor as he has not resigned from this post,” she added.