MB: Selangor only state to have 30pc women in executive bodies

Amirudin said the state empowers women through various programmes across all constituencies. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, March 8 — Selangor is the only state with 30 per cent participation of women in executive bodies, namely in the state executive council, in line with the theme of International Women's Day this year, #BalanceforBetter.

Mentri Besar, Amirudin Shari, said the state government continues to translate the agenda to uplift the status of women through various programmes such as the Kasih Ibu Smart Selangor (KISS) initiative, the establishment of the Selangor Women’s Empowerment Institute (IWB) and Women's Empowerment Centres (PWB) in all 56 state constituencies in Selangor.

“I believe the role of women should not be confined to family affairs only but they should also be hailed as decision makers and policy implementers in politics and economics.

“Hence, this year we have demonstrated commitment through ‘Work From Home’ policies, where KISS programme participants can actively engage in building their own micro-enterprises to generate income, instead of being restricted from economic engagement simply because of the responsibility of having to take care of the children,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the International Women's Day 2019, here, today.

Through the IWB centres he said, he saw room to elevate women to achieve gender equality and reject discrimination in all aspects.

“Women’s development should be the basis of all political, economic and social development policies in the country, to uplift the stature of women in Malaysia. Happy Women's Day,” he said. — Bernama