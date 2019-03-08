Mat Sabu admits Pakatan underdog in Rantau race

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks during Bicara Minda at Dewan Karangkraf in Shah Alam March 8, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, March 8 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be hard-pressed to win the Rantau by-election due to Umno and PAS playing up anti-DAP sentiments, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu admitted today.

Speaking at the Bicara Minda discussion organised by Malay paper Sinar Harian today, he also acknowledged that currently PH is on the defensive against the offensive measures taken by opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

“It is still difficult (to win Rantau) because the anti-DAP sentiment is still strong and they (Umno-PAS) are also using Quranic verses (to win voter support).

“They’ve also came out with a new term — Shariah compliant lies — where lies are allowed,” said Mohamad who was replying to moderator Tan Sri Johan Jaafar’s queries at the discussion.

“In politics perception is everything and the perception (against DAP) must be corrected. Amanah, DAP, PPBM (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) and PKR must be careful with our words especially in the digital age. One mistake can haunt us for a lifetime and it is difficult to change or retract the statement.”

The defence minister who is also fondly known as Mat Sabu or Abang Mat recalled that after Pakatan Rakyat took over Penang in the 2008 general election and Lim Guan Eng became the chief minister, he faced a lot of pressure and attacks by Umno and its BN partners.

He remembered weekly demonstrations occurring at the Penang chief minister’s office, where the worst incident included protesters bringing a replica of faeces next to Lim’s photo.

“There was that same perception (against DAP) in Penang. During his early days as chief minister, Lim Guan Eng faced demonstrations every week. Then there was less demonstration but he received a lot of memorandum.

“After we delivered (to the Malay Muslim community) by giving financial assistance to Muslim religious schools and new ideas to better develop wakaf land (land donated for Islamic purposes), the community began accepting us.

“In 2008, Umno still held 13 seats (federal and state) in Penang, which shrank to 10 in 2013 and last election they only had two seats,” said Mohamad.

