Man who ran amok in Kedah dies after brother hits him with car

PENDANG, March 8 — A 39-year-old man died in front of a house in Kampung Haji Bunga, Mukim Air Puteh, last night after being hit by a car driven by a person believed to be his younger brother.

Pendang District Police Chief, DSP Arriz Sham Hamezah, said it occurred at 8.30pm after Mohammad Zaki Abd Shukor (the victim) ran amok with a parang because he wanted money.

“His mother and younger sister, who were in the house at the time, locked themselves in a room out of fear. But when he started banging on the door to be let in, his sister opened it and his mother handed him RM50. He left after that,” said Arriz when contacted today.

The mother had called her 33-year-old son (the suspect) in that time to tell him his brother had gone berserk.

Suddenly they heard a loud crash outside the house and saw the victim lying on the ground in front of a white Proton Saga FLX with the suspect behind the wheel.

“The suspect ran away to a Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) post behind the house,” said Arriz, but around 9.45pm the same night, the suspect came to the Pendang police headquarters to file a report claiming it was an accident.

“Initial investigations indicate, however, that the victim was knocked down deliberately because there are no skid marks at the scene,” he said.

A post-mortem of the victim, who died on the spot, is being carried out at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar.

Mohammad Zaki had 12 criminal records related to drugs and crime, including robbery.

The suspect is in remand for seven days for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama