Langkawi police: Post-mortem on body parts recovered in case of murdered girl Sunday

Langkawi Police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim speaks to reporters in Langkawi March 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, March 8 — The post-mortem on three samples, namely skull, hair and teeth believed to be body parts of a murdered three-year-old girl found in a ravine of the Gunung Raya will be conducted at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), Alor Setar, this Sunday.

Langkawi Police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the samples found on Wednesday and yesterday will be brought to HSB tomorrow.

“The three samples, which is, three clumps of hair, two teeth and a skull will be taken to HSB tomorrow before the post mortem is conducted on Sunday morning. After the post mortem, the three samples will be brought to the Chemistry Department,” he said here today.

On Wednesday, the police found only a skull and some hair belonging to Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah, reportedly missing by her biological mother while under the care of the main suspects, a married couple at the Langkawi Hospital quarters.

Yesterday, on the second day of the operation to look for the remains of the child at the same location found another two clumps of hair and two teeth.

For the record, Nur Aisyah Aleya’s mother, Rosmaliah Samo, have provided a sample of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) at Sultanah Maliha Hospital here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mohd Iqbal added police did another search operation today in the ravine at Gunung Raya but there was no recent discovery.

“In addition, police also visited the main suspects’ residence at the Langkawi Hospital quarters where the abuse was believed to take place, but also with no recent discovery,” he said.

The couple aged 37 and 40 years were remanded for seven days to assist the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama