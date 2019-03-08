Johor police to come down hard on threats

Mohd Khalil's comments were in response to a bomb and murder threat yesterday to all police officers made by an anonymous caller. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 8 — The police have vowed action against those who threaten their officers, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said today after a bomb hoax.

“The police will not hesitate to take action against groups or individuals who threaten the police with unprovoked hostile threats.

“This is a serious matter as placing any such threats on the police is also directly jeopardising the peace and security of the country,” said Mohd Khalil when contacted by Malay Mail today.

His comments were in response to a bomb and murder threat yesterday to all police officers made by an anonymous caller to the Bandar Datuk Onn police station which is under the Johor Baru South police district.

The anonymous male caller, claiming he was a gang leader, had made two calls alleging that he had put bombs all over the police station which can be triggered from a single button to kill all police personnel.

He also said he wanted to shoot and kill all police personnel as he hated the police force.

Malay Mail learnt that the caller had made two threatening calls at the Bandar Datuk Onn police station at 11am and also 1.30pm yesterday.

His calls were answered by the station’s enquiry office constable, who later lodged two police reports on the incident.

Mohd Khalil said a bomb disposal unit from the Johor police contingent headquarters was despatched to the station where they conducted a sweep of the premises.

“The sweep was part of our police standard operating procedure (SOP) involving such serious threats.

“The station was later cleared for operation and despite the threat being a hoax, we are not taking the incident lightly,” he said.

Mohd Khalil revealed that police have managed to trace the call to a landline and are currently looking for more clues to the identity of the suspect.

He said police have initiated investigations into the incident under Section 507 of the Penal Code for making threats and criminal intimidation.

“At the same time, I have ordered all district police chiefs in the state to remind their personnel to stay alert and vigilant in light of the recent threats.

“Despite the threat being a hoax, we still need to be on our guard as we take such hostile threats seriously,” said Mohd Khalil.