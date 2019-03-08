Agong visits Sabah Islamic Religious Council

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrived at the Sabah Islamic Religious Council at 9.55am this morning. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KOTA KINABALU, March 8 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, visited the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) here today.

His Majesty arrived at MUIS at 9.55 am, accompanied by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Sultan Abdullah was given a briefing by MUIS president Datuk Dr Hasbullah Taha.

His Majesty spent about an hour at MUIS, attended a reception and then left for the State Mosque to perform the Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, visited the Galleria Artisan, the Sabah handicraft centre, at Menara Tun Mustapha in Jalan Sulaman, at 10am.

The visit to Sabah is the first by Their Majesties after Sultan Abdullah, the Sultan of Pahang, was sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31.

As the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah is the head of the Islamic religion in Pahang as well as Sabah, Sarawak, Penang, Melaka and the Federal Territories.

Their Majesties are scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur at 4pm today after concluding their two-day visit to Sabah.

The visit to Sabah is at the initiative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong himself, aimed at strengthening relations between the Ruler and the people. ― Bernama