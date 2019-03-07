Under fire, Guan Eng says expected MCA’s attack over remark on Umno-PAS alliance

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Kelana Jaya January 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng says he expected his nemesis MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to go on the offensive over a recent remark he made on Umno and PAS’ alliance.

“It’s not strange that this came from MCA because they are a rival party. Of course they would ask action to be taken against their opponent but for their friends who are in Umno and PAS they won’t do such thing. That’s a normal political game.

“At the same time, I want to ask how can MCA remain silent when PAS and Umno attacked us for giving budget to Chinese schools.

“Why is PAS and Umno quiet when MCA attack us? Because I approved budgets for religious and tahfiz schools?” questioned Lim during a press conference at the launch of the Industrial Digitalisation Transformation Fund launch, here today.

However he also deflected further questions from the press, saying that he refuses to speak on the issue anymore.

Yesterday, Wee had taken the finance minister to task and demanded an apology and retraction for his statement which was published on Malaysiakini where the latter described the Umno-PAS unity as a “declaration of war” against non-Malays.

However, Lim had amended his statement and the online portal edited the original headline to: “Lim warns Umno-PAS union will target non-Malays” from the original which read: “Lim calls Umno-PAS union a declaration of ‘war’ on non-Malays.

However, Wee was adamant in demanding an apology and retraction from Lim, saying that this could fuel racial discontent.

Malay-based portal MalaysiaGazette also reported that DAP veteran and former Kepong MP Dr Tan Seng Giaw had reminded his party boss to refrain from “playing politics”.

“I’ve always said that we can’t just be politicising. If we love our country, we must avoid saying or issuing statements that can damage racial harmony. We must respect other races and not issue statements that can create catastrophe,” he reportedly said.