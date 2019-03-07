Umno acting No. 2 Ismail Sabri new Opposition Leader

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan attend a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 7, 2019. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Umno has announced its vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the new Opposition Leader today, replacing his predecessor Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is on garden leave as party president.

The announcement was made by Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at the Umno headquarters here, after its supreme council meeting.

“The supreme council has agreed on the new appointment of the Opposition Leader, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

“[The appointment] is by virtue of seniority and high ranking,” he said, in which Ismail Sabri currently acts as the party deputy president.

Another vice-president, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, is now the new party whip.

MORE TO COME