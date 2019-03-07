Sabah activates drought relief for 15 villages in Sandakan, Kinabatangan and Telupid

Over 800 families in 15 villages in Sandakan, Kinabatangan and Telupid have been affected by the drought. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SANDAKAN, March 7 — Over 800 families in 15 villages in Sandakan, Kinabatangan and Telupid have been affected by the drought.

Sandakan Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) chief Lt Ahmad Roslan Mohd Kamel said that 630 families were affected in nine villages in Sandakan, 178 families in three villages in Kinabatangan and 30 families in three villages in Telupid.

“The Drought Disaster Management Committee was activated on February 25 for Telupid, while it was activated yesterday for Sandakan and Kinabatangan.

“District council tankers were mobilised to distribute water in Telupid on February 27 and 28, and today they were sent to Kinabatangan,” he said.

Ahmad Roslan said the water distribution would commence in Sandakan on Sunday or Monday using external suppliers, as the exercise there involved a large number of houses. — Bernama