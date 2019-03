Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim confirmed the matter to Bernama. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A 43-year-old man detained by police yesterday for allegedly insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad has been remanded for four days starting today.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter.

The police have so far received 929 reports across the country on such cases and opened 16 investigation papers on cases connected to insulting Islam. — Bernama