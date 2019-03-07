PAS tells Dr M to sack Guan Eng after ‘war cry’ statement on PAS-Umno pact

Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 30, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — PAS has called on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to fire Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng after the latter said the PAS-Umno political union is akin to “declaring war” against non-Muslims.

In a statement today, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan also labelled DAP, where Lim is secretary-general, a chauvinist and undemocratic party over the said remark.

“PAS views Lim Guan Eng’s statement as one that is very dangerous to the harmony and unity in the country. Therefore, I urge all those who love peace and harmony to lodge a police report against Lim Guan Eng for incitement.

“PAS also urges the prime minister to fire Lim Guan Eng from the Cabinet before things get worse,” Takiyuddin added.

He said that Lim should view the union of PAS and Umno with a more open mind as a positive step towards uniting the community for the wellbeing of the nation after over 60 years of enmity.

“PAS is also of the view that Lim Guan Eng, as the leader of an old party (DAP), should rightfully enact the same step to unite the non-Malay communities, especially the ethnic Chinese, for the wellbeing of the nation, and not stoke racial flames that can ‘ignite’ the country,” he said.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang yesterday said that the comments made by Lim that an Umno and PAS coalition meant “declaring war” on non-Muslims were made out of fear for his own political survival.

The Marang MP said the comments, which Lim later corrected, showed Lim’s fear and that he was indirectly admitting that he could no longer demand the political support of the Malays.

He then went on to assure that the recently christened Umno-PAS pact would oversee the wellbeing of all races, and that his party was open to working with any Malay-based party.