Oil royalty to be paid to Kelantan after suit withdrawn, says Azmin

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali poses for wefies after his Special Address at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, Pengkalan Chepa March 7, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Economic Affairs Minister’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Oil royalty owed to Kelantan will only be paid in full once legal proceedings for the withdrawal of a suit filed by the state government against Petronas and federal administrators has been completed, said Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“We cannot make a full payment with the issue being disputed in the courts; once that is solved, hopefully by April, we can release the payment in full. Terengganu have already received the full amount,” said the economic affairs minister without elaborating on the exact figures.

“The state government has agreed (to retract the suit) but the process takes time and now the legal team of the state and federal governments are going through the documents and once it's done in all of this can be settled.”

It was reported last October that the Kelantan government were withdrawing the legal suit filed against the two parties in 2010.

Azmin today also said following discussions with Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, the state will quicken proceedings for the withdrawal process.

“The process has started and is expected to be settled by April and once the legal dispute has been settled, we will come through with what we promised,” he added.