No planning application for RM600m township in Balik Pulau, says mayor

A Kuala Lumpur-based developer has planned a RM600-million township on this rural tract of land in Balik Pulau, but the city council is yet to receive any application for planning approval. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, March 7 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) today confirmed it did not receive any planning permission application for the proposed township in Balik Pulau.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the proposed project did not exist as far as the city council was concerned.

“We did not receive any applications or plans from the developer,” he told reporters at the official opening of the city council’s MakerSpace @ Balik Pulau this morning.

He was replying to questions on a proposed township at the rural area of Balik Pulau, a tract of land consisting mostly of mangrove swamps.

It was recently reported by The Star that a public-listed developer from Kuala Lumpur had entered into an 80-20 joint-venture development agreement with Koperasi Kampung Melayu Balik Pulau Berhad.

In its Bursa Malaysia filing on January 30, the developer revealed that the gross development value of the project is RM600 million to build close to 600 houses, high-rise buildings and commercial blocks.

The proposed project will consist of two blocks of two-storey commercial blocks, 276 units of two-storey terrace houses, 214 units of two-storey semi-detached houses, 91 units of two-storey bungalows, two blocks of 16-storey condominiums and two blocks of 16-storey low cost apartment.

It also guaranteed in writing that the co-op will be paid RM120 million, out of which RM45 million will be in cash payouts and the remaining given in the form of units built on the land.

However, the developer specified that the plans for the projects are dependent on the extension of the land lease, re-zoning of the land use category and approval of the building plans.