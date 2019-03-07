Minister dismisses rumours of Mavcom breakup

Transport Minister Anthony Loke delivers his speech during the launch of the new KLIA, KLIA2 shuttle bus service at the Putra Heights LRT Station March 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SUBANG, March 7 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke rejected claims that the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will be disbanded as false.

He was responding to questions about reported plans to discontinue the agency.

“It’s just rumours,” Loke told reporters after launching the new KLIA and KLIA2 shuttle bus service at the Putra Heights LRT Station today.

The rumour stems from a newspaper article purporting that Loke’s ministry was evaluating a proposal to disband Mavcom and return its function to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

The matter was linked to low-cost carrier AirAsia’s row with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) over the standardisation of the passenger service charge (PSC) of both airports that was decided by Mavcom.

The minister said that to his knowledge, the commission was operating “as usual”.

Yesterday, Mavcom executive chairman Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhli similarly dismissed the rumour.