Kelantan to benefit from five federal projects, says Azmin

KOTA BARU, March 7 — Kelantan stands to benefit from spillover development when the federal government gives priority to the completion of five key projects in the near future, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today.

He named the projects as the East Coast Expressway Phase 3 (LPT3), Sultan Ismail Petra Airport expansion and upgrading, Pasir Puteh-Machang-Jeli new route, Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Expressway and Palekbang-Kota Baru Bridge.

“Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gave his approval for all these projects at a meeting of the East Coast Economic Region which he chaired.

“Today, the Kelantan Action Council meeting, which I chaired for the first time, decided to give priority for the completion of the projects,” Mohamed Azmin said after the meeting as well as a meeting with civil servants, here.

Also present was Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Mohd Radzi Jidin, who is also the deputy chairman of the Kelantan Action Council.

Mohamed Azmin also announced that the federal government had allocated RM1.4 billion for development in Kelantan this year, some RM200 million more than the previous allocation.

Elaborating, the minister said all the projects to be implemented would have a huge impact on the development and well-being of the people of Kelantan as well as provide employment opportunities for them.

On the LPT3, he said it involved a route from Gemuruh in Kuala Terengganu to Tumpat over a distance of 150 kilometres and is important particularly in boosting the economy at the Tok Bali port in Pasir Puteh.

“The Tok Bali port area has the potential to be a new economic corridor and it is important that it be transformed into an industrial site for more efficient shipment of goods,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin said it was necessary to build the new route linking Pasir Puteh, Machang and Jeli to better facilitate land transportation as a means of boosting the Tok Bali port area. — Bernama