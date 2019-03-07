Human hair, teeth found in Langkawi murdered girl case

Langkawi District Police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim points to the ravine in Gunung Raya where the body of a three-year-old girl was found in Langkawi March 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, March 7 — The police operation to find more body parts of a murdered three-year-old girl in the Gunung Raya jungle area here yesterday has led to the discovery of two clumps of hair and two teeth believed to be hers.

Langkawi Police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, when met at the location today, said the hair and teeth were found by K9 unit dogs in the operation which began at 9am.

“We found two clumps of hair and two teeth at around 11am, believed to be that of the child, near the area where the skull and some hair was found yesterday,” he said, adding that the body parts would be sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar.

“The autopsy on the hair and teeth will be carried out simultaneously with the findings yesterday even though it is still incomplete (no limbs have been found). The victim’s mother is also expected to provide her blood sample at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi today,” he said.

The operation, which involved 31 personnel from the police and Fire & Rescue Department, ended at about 1pm. — Bernama