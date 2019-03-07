Asean needs to revisit market sharing concept, says Dr Mahathir

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend the welcoming ceremony for the Malaysian leader at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila March 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

MANILA, March 7 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has proposed that Asean member states need to revisit the old idea of sharing their domestic markets that was mooted when the regional block was set up in 1967.

The prime minister said through the concept, the Asean member countries could discuss and decide together certain major industries to be established in each country, whereby all members could capitalise on the huge market of the more than 600 million people within the region.

He said ironically the people within the region were divided as each Asean member state was focusing too much on their respective domestic market, hence, the situation would not help bring faster development and prosperity among them.

Dr Mahathir asserted that the adoption of market sharing concept among Asean member countries would be much helpful in bringing common growth, development and prosperity to the region.

This was attested by China which makes use of its population of 1.4 billion to become the world’s second biggest economic power in the world in less than 40 years, he added.

“So, China with 1.4 billion population has changed in a very short period, less then 40 years, from being a poor third world country to the second biggest economic power in the world,” he said when delivering a keynote address at the Malaysia-Philippines Business Forum here today. — Bernama