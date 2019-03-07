Aminuddin slams MCA for making govt scapegoat over Mawar Medical Centre’s failings

Aminuddin said the decision to revoke MMC’s licence was legally taken by the Health Ministry based on the poor management of the medical centre. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN March 7 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today slammed MCA for failing to overcome the crisis faced by Mawar Medical Centre (MMC) here when the party was in power previously.

He said it was unfair of MCA to point the finger at the state and federal governments, which were now controlled by Pakatan Harapan, and making them the scapegoat.

“Actually, MCA should have back then, done what it is proposing to the state government now. We know who are in the MMC. Don’t fault others while the ones who were guilty when in power did nothing. Now they are handing it (problem) to us, it’s not fair,” he told reporters here today.

Aminuddin said the decision to revoke MMC’s licence was legally taken by the Health Ministry based on the weaknesses in the management of the medical centre.

“This is not the government’s mistake but the management’s, which we know has weaknesses which caused this to happen. We should not blame the government for taking action according to the rules.

“The state and federal governments only did their duty; the one to be faulted is the management or those responsible in the early stage.”

He was commenting on a proposal made by MCA to tackle the issue of MMC having its licence revoked on January 15 after it was found to have violated provisions in the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586). It ceased operations on February 14.

On the fate of the MMC employees, Aminuddin said they were waiting for a decision from the Health Ministry.

“It will take time to sort things out. We need to study the matter and get information first. We cannot make hasty decisions. It will take some time, maybe a week or five days. Why is it that five days (current government) now is too long? Previously, could wait for months and years, why now can’t wait for five days?” he said.

Aminudddin urged the medical centre’s employees to be patient and that the government would find the best solution.

On Tuesday, more than 100 MMC employees from various units lodged a report with the Manpower Department here when they did not receive their February salary following the closure of the medical centre. — Bernama