Seafield temple riot: Case management for 18 individuals on April 18

Several car wreckages were torched by the protesters that have gathered near the Sri Maha Mariamman temple compound as the protest enter its second day November 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, March 6 — The Magistrate’s Court here, today fixed April 18 for case management of 18 individuals charged in connection with the riot incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Subang Jaya, here, last November.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham set the date after the prosecution informed that the documents to be submitted to the defence team were still incomplete.

Deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran prosecuted while all the accused were represented by counsel Mohd Hezri Shahari and Azlan Roni.

Earlier, the party who posted bail for one of the accused told the court that the accused, Mohd Khairi Abd Rashid, was not present at the mention of the case today because he had been detained by police from the Cheras district police headquarters to assist in investigating a separate case.

Since December 4, 18 individuals have been charged for being present during the riot and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

They are Mohd Khairi, Mohd Ashraf Mohd Faisal, Absal Evastrie Abdullah, Muhamed Jalil Talib, Muhammad Khairol Anuar Zabidi, Muhd Zamri Md Said, Shukri Razali, Afizal Sabtu, Nor Azmi Abdul Ghani, Muhammad Ridzuan Sekh Ruslan, Rozaihan Jamaludin, Mohammad Shahril Danniel Sajel, Mohammad Saifullah Abdullah, Muhammad Hasneezam Shah Samsudin, Akmal Izzat Aziz, Mohd Norul Ismawi Islahuddin, Muhammad Qayyum Mohd Faisal and M. Manimaran

The offence was allegedly committed between 2am and 5am, on November 26 last year under Section 148 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both, upon conviction. — Bernama