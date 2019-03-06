Prosecution requests CBT case of former ‘spy chief’ to be transferred to High Court

On October 25, 2018, Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid (centre) pleaded not guilty, as a civil servant, to committing a breach of trust amounting to US$ 12.1 million (RM50.4 million) involving government funds. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The prosecution’s application to transfer the case of former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid — who was charged with criminal breach of trust involving government funds totalling RM50.4 million — to the High Court, will be heard on March 15.

Hasanah’s counsel Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz said this when met by the media after the case management in front of High Court Deputy Registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad here today.

“The application will be heard before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah and the defence also did not object to the prosecution’s request.

“So the court fixed March 15 for the application to be heard at the High Court to record the transfer of this case from the Sessions Court to the High Court,” he said during the proceeding in his chambers which was also attended by DPP Muhd Ilmami Ahmad.

On October 25, 2018, Hasanah pleaded not guilty, as a civil servant, to committing a breach of trust amounting to US$ 12.1 million (RM50.4 million) involving government funds.

The offence was alleged to have been committed between April 30 and May 9 last year at the Director General’s Office, Research Division in the Prime Minister’s Department, Prime Minister’s Department Complex, Putrajaya Federal Government Administrative Centre.

The accused was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, and whipping and fine, upon conviction. — Bernama