Police nab man who allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad, Islam on Twitter

The IGP said the suspect was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The police have successfully tracked down and arrested a 43-year-old man wanted for allegedly insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad on Twitter.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat, in confirming the arrest, said the suspect was picked up by Selangor police at Plaza Pudu Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur at around 5pm today.

“The suspect who resides in Danau Kota, Setapak was found to have several previous convictions such as cheating and criminal breach of trust,” he said.

Fadzil said the suspect, who goes by the name “Alvin Chow”, was subsequently handed over to Bukit Aman for further investigations.

Meanwhile, in a brief statement, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said a remand order will be sought against the suspect in court tomorrow.

Mohamad Fuzi said the suspect was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code.

He once again warned the public to not misuse social media or communication networks to upload provocative remarks that touch upon the sensitivity of any religion or race in the country.