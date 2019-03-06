Penang teen in stable condition after sister’s boyfriend pulls machete in fight

BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 6 — A teenager was seriously injured in the abdomen, calf and wrist after being stabbed and slashed by his elder sister’s boyfriend during a fight at the victim’s family home in Taman Seri Kijang, here on Monday night.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid said police got information about a fight involving two men at the house at 10 pm in which the victim, Ng Zi Wei, 18, a student sustained serious injuries.

“Based on preliminary investigations it is believed the victim was not happy with the 20-year-old man staying at the family house.

“The teenager did not like the man staying in their house and on the night of the incident, an argument broke out between the two before the man took a machete and cane and attacked the teen, injuring him seriously.

“During the incident, the victim’s father was at home and he managed to break up the fight and detain the man before handing him over to the police, who also seized the machete and cane used in the incident,” he said here today.

Nik Ros Azhan said based on the investigation, the machete and rotan used by the man in the quarrel were brought by him from his home in Parit Buntar, Perak because the victim was said to have tried to assault him several times.

The victim was taken to Bukit Mertajam Hospital before being transferred to Seberang Jaya Hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition.

“According to the doctor who treated him, the teenager sustained a 10cm long and 2cm deep slash wound on the lower right abdomen, a deep cut on the right calf and a deep wound on the left wrist,” he said.

He said the man had been remanded and the case was being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code. — Bernama