Pakatan govt will never marginalise Kelantan, says Azmin

Azmin expressed confidence that several agendas can be worked out to determine how Kelantan can attract investors in the near future. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, March 6 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government will never marginalise Kelantan in the latter’s pursuit of development like that enjoyed by the other states, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today.

He expressed confidence that several agendas can be worked out to determine how Kelantan can draw investors in the near future and ultimately provide employment opportunities for the people.

“What is important is that the spirit of cooperation between the federal and state governments can help realise the desire to bring progress to Kelantan.

“More important is how to upgrade infrastructure to attract investors. This is what we have to look into,” Azmin, who is PKR deputy president, told reporters after a meeting with Kelantan PKR leaders, here. Also present was Kelantan PKR chairman Datuk Seri Supardi Md Noor.

Tomorrow, Azmin is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Kelantan State Action Council, of which he is the chairman, and table several working papers and a programme on the implementation of economic development programmes in the state.

Azmin said he hoped that Kelantanese who are successful abroad will help contribute to the development of the state.

“Kelantanese have huge potential and they are successful outside Kelantan. It is hoped that when they return to the state, they can contribute ideas for the development of the state. — Bernama