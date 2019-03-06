MACC remand eight prison officers to assist probe into bribery case

Yesterday, the prison officers, aged 25 to 44, were arrested by the MACC in Penang, Kedah and Pahang between 9.45 am and 10.30, for allegedly receiving the bribes from the 45-year-old woman driver. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — Eight prison officers and an illegal taxi Indonesian woman driver are being remanded for six days to assist in the investigation into receiving bribes amounting to RM120,000.

The remand order, issued by Sessions/Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Muna Maria Azmi, is effective from today until next Monday after allowing the remand application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Clad in MACC lock-up attire, all the officers who are being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, were brought to the remand room at 10.35 am.

Yesterday, the prison officers, aged 25 to 44, were arrested by the MACC in Penang, Kedah and Pahang between 9.45 am and 10.30, for allegedly receiving the bribes from the 45-year-old woman driver.

She was said to offer the bribes as inducement for the prison officers not to take action against her for bringing a prohibited item into the prison.

In a separate case, Muna Maria issued a three-day remand order on two individuals to facilitate the investigation into the murder of an Irish computer programmer, found with his hands and legs tied, at a condominium in Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, here, two days ago.

In the incident on Monday, the body of Brian Patrick O’ Reilly, 51, was found by the condominium management in a room at the unit at about 5 pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama