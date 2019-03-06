King, Queen begin visit to Sabah tomorrow

This is the first visit of Sultan Abdullah to Sabah after being sworn in as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, will begin a two-day visit to Sabah tomorrow.

This is the first visit of Sultan Abdullah to Sabah after being sworn in as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Hajah Azizah would be accompanied by their children and senior officials of the Istana Negara.

“Their Majesties are scheduled to visit the Likas Women and Children Hospital at 3pm. At 6.15pm, Their Majesties will attend a tahlil, tazkirah and reciting of the yasin at Bandaraya Mosque in Kota Kinabalu,” he said in a statement here today.

On the second day, Ahmad Fadil said, Their Majesties were scheduled to attend a talk at the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS).

“After the talk, Sultan Abdullah will perform Friday prayers at the State Mosque in Kota Kinabalu, while the Raja Permaisuri Agong will visit the Galleria Artisan at Menara Tun Mustapha, Jalan Sulaman at 10am,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said Their Majesties are expected to leave for Kuala Lumpur on Friday at 4pm.

The visit to Sabah is the initiative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong himself, to strengthen the relationship between the ruler and the people, he said. — Bernama