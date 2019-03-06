IGP says submitted feedback on IPCMC

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman March 6, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The police have sent in their proposals and concerns to the government regarding an independent panel overseeing the force’s conduct, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said a task force was formed to gather feedback on the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) six months ago, after the government confirmed its formation.

“The feedback from various parties included Bukit Aman’s senior police officers, as well as police personnel of various ranks, and even retired cops.

“We have submitted the objections on certain aspects and have given our suggestions to the government, both verbally and in writing,” he told reporters after a press conference in Bukit Aman, this morning.

Mohamad Fuzi pointed out that police welfare was among other matters highlighted in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the force in 2005.

He expressed the Royal Malaysia Police’s hope that such issues will also be considered by Parliament along with the IPCMC.

“There were 125 recommendations (by the RCI) but a lot of things involving police welfare were not given enough attention,” he said.

The IPCMC is a police oversight body first proposed by the RCI to improve the police force in 2005, following a spate of deaths in custody.

In September last year, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin disclosed that IPCMC did not come about easily as the police had objected to it.

The Pagoh MP told the press that the police felt it was unfair to single them out.

Muhyiddin said the agency still considered the IPCMC redundant as the Police Force Commission is currently in place.

The Malaysian Bar had at the same time urged the government to step up efforts to make the formation of the IPCMC a legislative priority.