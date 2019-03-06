IGP: Cops working with China’s authorities to track down Jho Low

In January, IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun confirmed that his officers had met with their counterparts in China in an effort to track down fugitive businessperson Low Taek Jho. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today that a team of police officers from Bukit Aman has continuously been engaging with their counterpart in China on their hunt for fugitive tycoon Low Taek Jho.

“We have certain officers who have been in touch with our counterpart in China on the status of investigations.

“The things is this a lot of people say he is in China but nobody knows for sure, but efforts are underway to track him down,” he told reported during a press conference in Bukit Aman today.

Mohamad Fuzi said federal police's investigation paper into 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) sovereign fund has already been forwarded to the Attorney General's Chambers.

“The AG has given us their feedback and so further investigations are ongoing to finalise the investigation paper.

“I can't reveal the details of the investigations but everything is under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (Amla),” he said.

Previously Mohamad Fuzi had said that police investigations into the 1MDB affair are expected to be completed by March.

In January, Mohamad Fuzi confirmed that his officers had met with their counterparts in China in an effort to track down fugitive businessperson Low Taek Jho, who is said to be a key player in the 1MDB scandal.

The police are also in touch with Interpol, he had said. Low was believed to have escaped to Macau from detention in Hong Kong.

Last December, Low was charged in absentia with five money-laundering charges for transferring US$1.03 billion (RM4.21 billion) into Good Star Ltd's accounts between September 30, 2009, and October 25, 2011.