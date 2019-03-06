Four men escape with four four-wheel drive vehicles worth over RM500,000 in Kelantan

KOTA BARU, March 6 — Four men broke into a car dealership in Jalan Kuala Krai here and escaped with four four-wheel drive vehicles costing more than RM500,000 today.

Kelantan Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said that in the 4am incident, the four suspects entered the premises from the back entrance before tying up a 65-year-old security guard, who was also blindfolded.

“The suspects are believed to have used sharp weapons to threaten the security guard.

“However, the guard managed to free himself after the suspects drove off with the four-wheel drive vehicles and sought help from the public to lodge a police report at 8am,” he told reporters at the scene of the crime here today.

Wan Khairuddin said preliminary investigation found that the suspects escaped with four Mitsubishi Triton vehicles, of which two were black in colour, one white and one grey.

Meanwhile, the victim, Sukri Husin said he was resting when the four men, wearing ski masks, approached him and threatened him with a knife before tying his hands and legs and blind-folding him with a towel.

He said he managed to free himself a few hours later and ran out through the back entrance before walking to a nearby petrol station to seek help.

“Luckily there was a trader wiling to contact the police because the four men also stole my watch and mobile phone,” he said. — Bernama