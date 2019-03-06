Forty lorry drivers seek Felda’s help over unpaid wages

The Felda logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Forty lorry drivers are seeking an explanation from Felda over unpaid wages. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLUANG, March 6 — Forty lorry drivers employed by five contractors in Felda Kahang Barat here, are seeking an explanation from Felda and its subsidiary Felda Technoplant Sdn Bhd (FTP) on their salary arrears.

Mohd Noorul Alam Kasbun, 54, said he did not receive any wages over the last five months saying that he was getting impatient as there were bills to pay.

“Who can survive five months without pay, looks like we are doing work for free,” he said, adding that many of his colleagues who were in the same situation were borrowing from elsewhere.

Meanwhile, FTP contractor, Muhamad Azreen Abdul Rahim said the problem was because his workers were unable to transport the oil palm fruits from the plantation to the factory.

He said the company had to stop the operation as it did not have the financial means to purchase petrol for its lorries to transport the oil palm fruits.

“I have to pay 16 employees, including fruit cutters and the lorry drivers every month. I need about RM30,000 for workers, petrol and for servicing of the lorries. I have to use my own money,” he said.

Felda Kahang Barat FTP manager, Mohd Faizal Mustafa, said the company received only RM90,000 from Felda headquarters last month, but the amount was not enough to cover the operating costs of its five contractors as they required about RM450,000.

He acknowledged that there were other problems and he had brought these issues to the relevant parties at “the top” adding he hoped they would be resolved soon. — Bernama