Five teens among 22 held in raid on wild party

Twenty-two people, including five teenage school students, were arrested during a raid on a wild party at an apartment in Persiaran Bukit Gambir, Gelugor here early today. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — Twenty-two people, including five teenage school students, were arrested during a raid on a wild party at an apartment in Persiaran Bukit Gambir, Gelugor here early today.

North East District Police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said that based on a tip-off, a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department raided the apartment at 2am and arrested 15 men and seven women aged between 16 and in the 20s.

“Police initially received reports of drug trafficking activities but the raid found that they were having a wild party at the serviced apartment, which was rented by one of suspects who also happened to be the organiser.

“Five of them turned out to be underaged, between 16 and 17, and still schooling,” he said today.

Upon checking the house, police found several transparent packets containing dried leaves suspected to be ganja, ecstasy pills and ketamin powder, which were all believed to have been used at the party.

Che Zaimani said police conducted urine tests on all the suspects and 19 of them tested positive.

He said some of those detained had supplied the drugs and that the party was only for their acquaintances.

He said police would investigate further, especially to find out how many times they had held such wild parties and how much each participant was charged.

“They are all under remand and the case will be investigated under Section 12(3) and Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama