Felda Settlers’ Children’s Association urges govt to reclaim Felda assets from FGV

MELAKA, March 6 — The National Felda Settlers’ Children’s Association (Anak) has proposed to the government to reclaim the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) assets leased to Kumpulan FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) in an effort to revive the agency.

Anak chairman Mazlan Aliman said Felda among other assets, owned 320,000 hectares of land which had been leased to FGV and once recovered, could earn the agency up to RM1 billion a year.

Mazlan, who is also chairman of the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP), said the move to take back the assets was better than taking financial loans to restore Felda.

“Instead of taking a loan to restore Felda, it is better if the government ‘bails out’ the land (from the land lease agreement)... I understand that the ‘bailout’ will cost about RM2.5 billion,” he told reporters after a paying a courtesy call on Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari in Seri Serdang, Ayer Keroh today.

He said proposals by certain quarters for the government to take up new loans would not be appropriate, as it would burden the government which is already paying interest on older loans.

Mazlan said with the takeover (of the assets), Felda could increase its revenue streams and further strengthen the cash flow of the agency.

Mazlan said apart from that, Felda also had 68 oil palm processing factories operated by FGV.

“If we can take back the plants and land from FGV, I am confident that the Pakatan Harapan government can restore Felda within five years,” he said.

Mazlan said the matter had been discussed and viewed positively by the government, and that a white paper would later be presented in Parliament. — Bernama