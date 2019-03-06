Education Ministry: SPM results out on March 14

PUTRAJAYA, March 6 ― A total of 421,706 students who sat for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination last year, will know their results on March 14.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement here today said of the total, 362,754 were students of government and government-aided schools; schools under government agencies (9,427); state religious schools (8,160); Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat (2,059); private schools (14,001); and private candidates (25,305).

The statement said all students can get their results at their respective schools after 10am, while private candidates would receive their result by post, or by contacting the state education department.

The MOE said candidates would also check their results online at sppat.moe.gov.my/semakan or through SMS by typing SPMIC numberExamination number (Angka giliran) and send to 15888. The SMS service, however, will be activated only from 10am on March 14 until 6pm on March 20.

For candidates wishing to re-sit the examination this year, the online registration will open from March 14 to 31. ― Bernama