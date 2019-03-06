Don’t engage in infighting over Rantau candidacy, says Negri Sembilan MB

Aminuddin said that the Pakatan Harapan candidate would be determined by its leadership. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, March 6 — Don’t quarrel among ourselves merely over the issue of candidate but on the other hand work to ensure the victory of Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the Rantau state by-election, said Negri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin, who is also the state PKR chief, said that the issue of selecting a candidate would be determined by the leadership, including taking into account a candidate who had the potential to win.

“We have received dozens of names as mentioned by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before this, we hope that those below, namely, the supporters and voters are patient, let’s not quarrel over the issue of selecting a candidate, we must work for victory and not think about who is the candidate.

“The question of candidates will be determined by the leadership, taking the views of the members to be discussed and to determine the potential of the candidate to win, these are important,” he said.

He said this after the balloting session for Type A Affordable House, Bukit Sarimban Park here, today.

He added that the process of selecting a candidate needed to take account the criteria concerned and the party also had a strategy to ensure a PH victory in the Rantau state by-election.

“So I hope they understand, to pick a candidate who must meet the criteria, some issues that the leadership need to see, we don’t want mistakes to crop up after the candidate is announced.

‘‘The voters and party machinery have to understand that, like in the general election, not all the candidates that we like are picked and are accepted by the people because many offer themselves, so wisdom is crucial actually,’’ he said.

Aminuddin admitted that the PH would also be fielded as an ‘underdog’ in the Rantau state by-election but would ensure it would give a fierce fight.

“We will go to the poll as underdogs and we will ensure we will take the challenge to them. We feel we will be challenging them and not the other way round in Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s stronghold,” he said.

In the meantime, on the possibility of dismissing 11 chairmen and secretaries of the Village Community Management Council who openly opposed Dr S. Streram of Parti Keadilan Rakyat as the candidate in the by-election, Aminuddin said an investigation would be carried out before any action was taken.

The Election Commission (EC) today announced that the Rantau state by-election would take place on April 13, nomination day on March 30 and the early voting day was set for April 9. — Bernama