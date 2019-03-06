Malay Mail

BN split a ‘scorched earth’ tactic against Pakatan, says Liew

Published 19 minutes ago on 06 March 2019

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

The DAP leader made the comments via his official Twitter account today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana
KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — DAP leader Liew Chin Tong claimed the newly forged Umno-PAS and MCA-MIC political pacts are a racially-motivated tactic to drive a wedge within Pakatan Harapan.

The deputy defence minister called it a “scorched earth” strategy where Umno-PAS will take on the ruling coalition for the Malay votes, while MCA-MIC will attack from the “flanks” by aiming for the Pakatan’s minority base.

“Umno-PAS marriage while MCA-MIC divorcing Umno. How 2read this realignment?” Liew, a senator, tweeted this afternoon.

“I call it ‘scorched earth policy/movement strategy’.

“The mission is to tear PH apart n burn d house down thru ‘flank attack’ (Umno-PAS on Malay front; MCA-MIC on non Malay front). Racial uprising movements,” he added.

Last night, Umno announced it had formalised ties with PAS, cementing a lose political co-operation that began right after the latter left Pakatan Rakyat in 2015.

This comes just days after MCA and MIC said they were forced to seek a new alliance after Umno failed to reprimand its supreme council member, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, for making racist remarks.

Earlier today, Nazri, who is Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general, said the formalisation of the union between PAS and Umno yesterday means the end of the spirit of BN.

